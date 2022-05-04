Water main break in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to a water main break in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Just before 6 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities asked the public to “use caution” in the area of El Paso Street and E. Madison Street. The neighborhood is northwest of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. As of 6:30 p.m., the street was flooded and police were blocking some traffic.

According to an official with Colorado Springs Utilities, water main breaks like this one are common this time of year. Crews arrived at the scene at about 6:45 p.m. to assess the break. One worker in the area told our 11 News crew they could be out there for eight hours or more working to repair the break and damage done to the roadway.

