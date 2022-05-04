Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Fed talks raising key interest rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation, starting at 12:30 p.m.

By Carel Lajara
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington (AP) - The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point. The half-point hike in the Fed’s key rate - its largest since 2000 - raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed will likely follow Wednesday’s move with the fastest pace of hikes in 30 years. The Fed also announced Wednesday that it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, which consists mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing the Fed’s holdings will have the effect of further raising loan costs throughout the economy.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Cooper's hawk found May 4, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
Hawk rescue in Colorado Springs: View photos and video!
Raintoday
Finally... some rain!
Crime tape
Body found in car submerged in Denver river