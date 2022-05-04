U.S. Air Force Academy cadet passes away after falling off a skateboard

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - A cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy passed away on Tuesday after he was injured during personal recreation time.

Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams was hospitalized right after a fall on April 23 while skateboarding, but tragically succumbed to his injuries this week.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “Ryong was a dedicated cadet and served our nation as an enlisted Airman before his arrival at our Preparatory School. He worked hard to join the cadet wing, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Ryong’s family and all of the lives he touched at USAFA and in the Air Force.”

Officials with the Academy didn’t provide any other details on the passing of Adams.

