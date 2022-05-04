Man arrested in Fountain YMCA burglary

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted burglar is facing new charges after allegedly breaking into the Fountain Valley YMCA.

The crime was reported early Tuesday morning. Michael Vialpando, 29, was identified as the suspect within hours and taken into custody early Wednesday following a search warrant execution at an address on Cherry Circle in Fountain.

Fountain police say they found all of the stolen items at the home.

Vialpando faces charges of theft and second-degree burglary. He was already on probation for burglarizing the City of Fountain Housing Authority last year.

