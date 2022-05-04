Local dermatologist reminds Coloradans to protect skin from sun ahead of summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado dermatologist has an important reminder for Coloradans ahead of summer: protect your skin.

11 News spoke with Vanguard Skin Specialists, who continues to see an increase in skin cancer, and more recently, in younger people as well.

“Skin cancer is very common, especially here in Colorado because here in Colorado we live at high altitude, so we’re about a mile closer to the sun. So, the Uv here is just a whole lot more intense,” said Dr. Vinh Chung of Vanguard Skin Specialists.

Because Colorado has 300 days of sunshine, combined with the state’s active population, Vanguard Skin Specialists says Colorado has some of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.

“We must go outside and live our lives and enjoy the great outdoors, but we just need to do it wisely and that comes with sun protection,” said Chung.

Dermatologists recommend to always wear at least SPF 30, cover your skin with long sleeves and pants, wear hats and avoid direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Vanguard Skin Specialists says the most common sign of skin cancer is something that won’t heal. Also, check to see if any moles or spots changed in shape, size or color. If you notice any changes, or something won’t heal in 3-4, dermatologists recommend getting it checked out. Consider getting a regular skin check by a dermatologist though, especially if skin cancer runs in your family.

“We need to protect ourselves all year around because this is the only skin we’re going to have for the rest of our lives. This is it. The more that we can protect it, the more that we can enjoy the outdoors,” said Chung.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.