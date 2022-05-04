Advertisement

Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 15, to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in the Black man’s death. Chauvin was convicted earlier of state murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The white former officer admitted he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in the Black man’s death in May 2020.

Judge Paul Magnuson deferred accepting the agreement pending a presentence investigation.

He said in an order Wednesday that the report is complete, but did not set a sentencing date.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics
A man in Maine attempted to hide from police by hiding under a blanket in a chair, according to...
Intoxicated man causing disturbances attempts to hide from police under a blanket
FILE - Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit
WATCH LIVE: Fed talks raising key interest rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Police identified the victims as 33-year-old Alissa Hunter and 3-year-old Kylie Doyle.
Mother and 3-year-old child die after drowning in motel pool