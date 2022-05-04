Advertisement

Intoxicated man causing disturbances attempts to hide from police under a blanket

A man in Maine attempted to hide from police by hiding under a blanket in a chair, according to...
A man in Maine attempted to hide from police by hiding under a blanket in a chair, according to the Belfast Police Department.(Belfast Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine did not have to use top of the line detective skills to find a suspect who was attempting to hide from them at a local inn.

The Belfast Police Department said officers were called to the Admiral Ocean Inn late Sunday night for the report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

When they arrived, they met up with Philip Dulude and removed him from the property. They also told him he would be arrested if he came back.

A few hours later, a sergeant with the department was checking the parking lot of the inn, where he found someone sitting in a chair and hiding under a blanket. When the sergeant pulled the blanket off, he found Dulude hiding under it.

The department says Dulude was then taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics
FILE - Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit
WATCH LIVE: Fed talks raising key interest rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Police identified the victims as 33-year-old Alissa Hunter and 3-year-old Kylie Doyle.
Mother and 3-year-old child die after drowning in motel pool