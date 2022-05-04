Hawk rescue in Colorado Springs: View photos and video!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wildlife officers rescued a hawk after it got into a scuffle with another bird Wednesday morning.

Today's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue is a Cooper's hawk found in #ColoradoSprings. Witnesses said it appeared to be fighting with another bird. Cooper's are common woodland hawks and skillful fliers that pursue other birds through thick forests at high speeds. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Wsjt0SXgCI — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 4, 2022

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bird was found on the ground and may have been too stuffed from breakfast to fly.

WATCH @COParksWildlife's Robin Smith assess a Cooper's hawk found on the ground today. Blood on its beak and talons could be from its prey. It may have been too full to fly. The hawk was taken to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor campus in Pueblo for rehab. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/twfyGHGBLa — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 4, 2022

The hawk will now be recovering from his misadventures at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor campus.

