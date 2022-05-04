Advertisement

Hawk rescue in Colorado Springs: View photos and video!

Cooper's hawk found May 4, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
Cooper's hawk found May 4, 2022, in Colorado Springs.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wildlife officers rescued a hawk after it got into a scuffle with another bird Wednesday morning.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bird was found on the ground and may have been too stuffed from breakfast to fly.

The hawk will now be recovering from his misadventures at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor campus.

