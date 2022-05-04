Advertisement

Forest Service helping prepare residents for ongoing fire danger during Wildfire Awareness Month

By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the U.S. Forest Service is helping people be prepared for fires. Colorado has already seen destructive wildfires, such as the Marshall Fire, in months that typically aren’t known for high fire danger.

The 11 Breaking Weather team confirmed that fire season is a thing of the past, and that Colorado residents need to be vigilant all year long. They also reported that April was among the driest month on record for this time of year.

Andy Schlosberg, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Forest Service, said cities such as Colorado Springs need to be especially careful. Not only is the city in an area with a rapidly growing population--something he said is a contributing factor to the increase in wildfires--but it’s also in what the forest calls the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). This is an area with an increased amount of trees, brush, and anything that can be considered fire fuel.

“People need to realize and recognize that they live in the forest and fire is a natural part of the forest ecosystem,” he said.

The U.S. Forest Service has tips on their website, and the Colorado division is offering resources to the state’s residents. Schlosberg said they are willing to assess properties in person to help people prepare, for a fee. People can also call them or visit their office for tips at no cost.

