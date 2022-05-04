Finally... some rain!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I’m pretty all we’ve talked about is fire danger for the past month and a half. We’re FINALLY getting some moisture to help ease that burden after Colorado Springs’ driest April ever recorded. In fact, we go all the way back to last monsoon season and we can see just how dry it has been the last 9 months. Since August 1st, the Colorado Springs Airport has only measured 3.05″ of water through May 1st - that includes rain and all the snow (after the snow is melted down). It’s the 2nd driest we’ve seen on record, and the driest since 1949-1950.

Finally breaking into the wet category this afternoon as showers are expected to build into the I-25 corridor by 3pm and spread south towards Pueblo into the 5 o’clock timeframe. These showers should last for the I-25 corridor until 7 or 8pm where they’ll become more spotty around sunset. Snow will likely mix in for places like Monument, Black Forest & Woodland Park but major accumulations of snow are not expected.

Some storms could get nasty this afternoon and evening over the far SE plains near La Junta, Lamar and Springfield.

Here’s a look at hour by hour forecast through the evening. If you have plans to be out, an umbrella wouldn’t be a bad idea... it will be a chilly rain for most, winds should stay pretty tame.

How much rainfall are we going to see? Well... upslope will play a pretty key role. Areas near high terrain will probably perform a bit better. The heaviest stuff looks to be along the Raton Mesa in Las Animas county. North winds should supplement steady upslope later this evening providing for heavier amounts of rain & snow. Either way it should be a nice drink of water for most of us.

Unfortunately it doesn’t stick around. We’re right back to lots of sun through the rest of the 7 day forecast, we’ll be warm Friday and hot on Saturday... cooling off a bit for Mother’s Day on Sunday -- strong wind storm Monday will bring a very high fire threat early next week.

