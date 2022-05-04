Colorado Planned Parenthoods preparing for massive surge of women from other states if Roe falls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With Roe v. Wade on the chopping block, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM) is preparing for an influx of women from other states.

In Colorado, abortion rights are protected, whether or not Roe v. Wade survives this latest court challenge. The same is not so for some of its neighbors.

“For those patients in Texas, Oklahoma, even places like Idaho or Utah, Colorado and New Mexico will likely be there closest travel destination for this kind of care, so we are predicting hundreds of thousands of patients that will be going across the country for this care,” said PPRM President and CEO Adrienne Mansanares.

Colorado had already seen significant spillover from Texas in the wake of a stringent new law passed last fall that prohibits abortion for any reason including rape or incest after the six-week mark and gives citizens to green light to sue anyone involved in a pregnancy termination. Other states have already begun implementing similar laws in anticipation of Roe v. Wade’s fall, with more expected if its dismantling becomes official.

“While we’ve been preparing for this, we’ve already started seeing patients from across the country, from states where abortion care has been banned or incredibly restricted, so we see patients in our health centers who have driven very long distances,” Mansanares said.

Colorado has very few restrictions on abortions and is one of the only states that allows the procedure at any stage of pregnancy.

“We’re very fortunate in Colorado to have champions of reproduction of sexual health, at all levels of our government, and we’re very fortunate to have champions of this in our neighborhoods, in our communities and other health care providers,” Mansanares said.

On the opposite side of the issue, organizations like Focus on the Family say they want to help women in Colorado seeking abortions to choose another way.

“What’s most important at Focus on the Family is that we are reaching out to and helping women who find themselves in crisis pregnancies or who are abortion-minded and helping them realize there are more options than just abortion,” said Nicole Hunt, a life issues analyst and spokesperson for the conservative Christian ministry.

Hunt says the organization is “cautiously optimistic” after seeing the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

“We believe that the reversal of Roe v. Wade is long overdue, so we are praying and hoping that the majority of the justices will agree with us, and that what we have seen peeks of in this draft opinion will actually come to pass.”

However, Mansanares says she fears the ramifications of such a decision could reverberate for decades.

“For people who have the ability, the financial means to get abortion care, they will [post-Roe]. But instead, what we will continue to see are Black, indigenous, patients of color, low-income families, families from rural communities, who will not be able to receive an abortion, and that means that they’re just condemned to generations of poverty. They aren’t able to get to college, they’re not able to focus on the current families. And I think we’re going to see that impact for generations to come.

A decision on the case that could dismantle Roe v. Wade, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is expected in June or July.

