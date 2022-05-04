Body found in car submerged in Denver river

DENVER (KKTV) - A body was discovered inside a car submerged in the South Platte River.

Denver police were called to the area of Florida Avenue and Platte River Drive around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of an overturned vehicle in the water.

“It was a report of a vehicle in the river and fire was out there first,” Officer Christine Downs told sister station CBS Denver. “We’ve located a male. He was inside the vehicle – a deceased subject inside the vehicle. If anyone knows anything or saw anything we ask them to call us.”

The cause and manner of death are under investigation. Police have not said how long the deceased appeared to have been in the water.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

