Advertisement

Body found in car submerged in Denver river

Crime tape
Crime tape(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A body was discovered inside a car submerged in the South Platte River.

Denver police were called to the area of Florida Avenue and Platte River Drive around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of an overturned vehicle in the water.

“It was a report of a vehicle in the river and fire was out there first,” Officer Christine Downs told sister station CBS Denver. “We’ve located a male. He was inside the vehicle – a deceased subject inside the vehicle. If anyone knows anything or saw anything we ask them to call us.”

The cause and manner of death are under investigation. Police have not said how long the deceased appeared to have been in the water.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Fed talks raising key interest rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Cooper's hawk found May 4, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
Hawk rescue in Colorado Springs: View photos and video!
Raintoday
Finally... some rain!