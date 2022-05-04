Advertisement

Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

AVALANCHE PLAYOFFS
AVALANCHE PLAYOFFS(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville’s backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich stepped in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andrew Cogliano, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the first. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog built the lead to 6-0 when he was credited for a goal in the second period. MacKinnon added another in the third. Matt Duchene scored twice for Nashville. Game 2 is Thursday in Denver.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/3/2022 10:46:07 PM (GMT -6:00)

