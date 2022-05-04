AFA holding emergency readiness exercises Wednesday

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear the sound of explosions and other loud noises around the Air Force Academy!

The academy is conducting scheduled emergency readiness exercises Wednesday. People on and near the AFA can expect “increased first responder activity, a heightened security posture, and loud speaker announcements all likely to cause brief delays to routine activities and traffic,” the academy said in a news release.

Services such as medical appointments will not be interrupted by the exercise.

