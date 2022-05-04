Advertisement

AFA holding emergency readiness exercises Wednesday

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear the sound of explosions and other loud noises around the Air Force Academy!

The academy is conducting scheduled emergency readiness exercises Wednesday. People on and near the AFA can expect “increased first responder activity, a heightened security posture, and loud speaker announcements all likely to cause brief delays to routine activities and traffic,” the academy said in a news release.

Services such as medical appointments will not be interrupted by the exercise.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Fed talks raising key interest rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Cooper's hawk found May 4, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
Hawk rescue in Colorado Springs: View photos and video!
Raintoday
Finally... some rain!
Crime tape
Body found in car submerged in Denver river