$2.5 million in refunds for Coloradans ‘deceived’ by TurboTax

This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in...
This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in Pittsburgh. Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Attorney General Phil Weiser in Colorado announced his office secured millions of dollars for tens of thousands of low-income Coloradans and military members who were “deceived” by TurboTax.

Those impacted are expected to receive $30 for each year that they used the “Free Edition” of TurboTax from 2016 to 2018. More than 80,000 payments are expected to be made in Colorado.

“Free tax filing services are offered for a reason—to ensure lower-income Coloradans can file their taxes with as little impact to their daily lives and pocketbooks as possible,” Weiser said. “Through today’s settlement, we are returning some of the money that was wrongfully taken from our state’s hardworking residents. We will continue standing up for vulnerable consumers taken advantage of by irresponsible companies.”

Click here to read the settlement reached with Intuit, the company behind TurboTax

Until last year, Intuit offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Program, geared toward taxpayers earning roughly $34,000 and members of the military. Intuit withdrew from the program in July 2021, saying in a blog post that the company could provide more benefits without the program’s limitations. Although TurboTax marketed the Free Edition product through ad campaigns in which “free” was the most prominent or sometimes the only selling point, the product is only free for about 33% of US taxpayers. In contrast, 70% of taxpayers qualify for free filing under the TurboTax Free File product.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia joined this agreement which requires Intuit to pay $141 million nationally. The Federal Trade Commission assisted in the investigation.

