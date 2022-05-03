Advertisement

Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing

fire
fire(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A wildfire near a small northeastern New Mexico community in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains that is the biggest fire in the U.S. is expected to keep growing. Authorities say the fire near the town of Las Vegas could be fanned Tuesday by wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour that could last through the weekend.

The blaze has charred 228 square miles, burned at least 172 homes and prompted some Las Vegas residents to leave. Firefighting crews are battling on several fronts to prevent the fire from pushing into more populated areas.

The blaze could become one of the largest in New Mexico’s recorded history.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Flames were visible from the roof as crews battled the fire. It was declared under control...
Firefighters battle chimney fire in north Springs home

Latest News

Showers return Wednesday
Cooler Wednesday...rain chances too!
This meeting was held in Northwest Colorado Springs.
WATCH - Colorado Springs firefighters hold latest town hall meeting
Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
Water main break in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening
5/3/2022
WATCH: Man who is accused of killing his mother in Castle Rock is in custody in Florida