Universal preschool in Colorado: What this means and what parents need to ask

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis has officially signed HB22-1295 into law, which creates the Department of Early Childhood and establishes a universal preschool program.

The passing of this legislation fulfills a campaign promise made by Gov. Polis, that every child in Colorado will be eligible to receive up to 10 hours a week of free preschool the year before they enter kindergarten. But while supporters are celebrating this as a success, the fact remains that many challenges still persist, such as: finding enough teachers, ensuring high-quality preschool throughout the state, and how districts will deal with enrollment.

We sat down with Chalkbeat Colorado Senior Reporter Ann Schimke to talk about her new report which provides more detail on what this program really means for Colorado families, and the questions parents need to ask.

Read Schimke’s original article here.

