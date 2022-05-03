SHARE IF YOU CARE: Pueblo Police ask for help with locating a 5-carat diamond wedding band, reward offered

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a lost wedding band.

A photo of the 5-carat diamond can be viewed at the top of this article. It was lost on Easter Sunday and is made of “brushed” platinum.

A reward is being offered for the return of the wedding band. Specific details on the reward were not shared. If you have this ring, you’re asked to call Detective Glen Fillmore at 719-553-2509.

The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the assistance of our community in locating a lost 5 caret diamond men’s wedding... Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.