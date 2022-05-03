Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Pueblo Police ask for help with locating a 5-carat diamond wedding band, reward offered

Wedding band lost on Easter Sunday.
Wedding band lost on Easter Sunday.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a lost wedding band.

A photo of the 5-carat diamond can be viewed at the top of this article. It was lost on Easter Sunday and is made of “brushed” platinum.

A reward is being offered for the return of the wedding band. Specific details on the reward were not shared. If you have this ring, you’re asked to call Detective Glen Fillmore at 719-553-2509.

The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the assistance of our community in locating a lost 5 caret diamond men’s wedding...

Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/2/22.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting
Flames were visible from the roof as crews battled the fire. It was declared under control...
Firefighters battle chimney fire in north Springs home
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Investigation underway following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Dark smoke could be seen for miles on the morning of May 2, 2022.
Smoke visible from miles as trash fire burns in Denver

Latest News

Endicott Preschool
Universal preschool in Colorado: What this means and what parents need to ask
WATCH - Universal preschool in Colorado: What this means and what parents need to ask
WATCH - Universal preschool in Colorado: What this means and what parents need to ask
WATCH: Lo ultimo sobre el COVID-19 en Colorado y el Condado El Paso
WATCH: Lo ultimo sobre el COVID-19 en Colorado y el Condado El Paso
fire
Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing