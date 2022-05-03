SHARE IF YOU CARE: Pueblo Police ask for help with locating a 5-carat diamond wedding band, reward offered
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a lost wedding band.
A photo of the 5-carat diamond can be viewed at the top of this article. It was lost on Easter Sunday and is made of “brushed” platinum.
A reward is being offered for the return of the wedding band. Specific details on the reward were not shared. If you have this ring, you’re asked to call Detective Glen Fillmore at 719-553-2509.
