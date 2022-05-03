Advertisement

Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs, 2 people shot Monday night

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/2/22.
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/2/22.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect is underway following a shooting in Colorado Springs Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m. there was a large police presence in an area close to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Meadowland Boulevard. The area is northeast of Palmer Park. According to police, they received a call for a possible shooting at about 5:45 p.m.

When 11 News arrived at the scene at about 6:20 p.m., police had taped off a large area near a Circle K gas station for the investigation. According to an officer at the scene, two victims were taken to the hospital. No specific details on a suspect were available last time this article was updated at 7:10 p.m. According to police, shots were fired inside and outside of the Circle K.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public with the latest information on a large law enforcement presence. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 719-444-7000.

