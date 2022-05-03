Advertisement

‘Ninja Warrior-like’ climbing structure coming to a Colorado Springs park

Rendering of a new play area at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs
Rendering of a new play area at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new play area is coming to a park in downtown Colorado Springs that includes something city officials describe as a “Ninja Warrior-like” climbing structure.

Construction on the new area started on Monday at Acacia Park. On top of the climbing structure, there will be colorful rubberized features, a slide and a spinner.

“Acacia Park has helped entertain visitors in downtown Colorado Springs since our city was founded 150 years ago,” said Mayor John Suthers. “I’m excited to see a new play area in one of our most historic parks, an enhancement that will match the renewed energy of our downtown core and an investment to better serve the increasing number of people who visit it each year.”

The play area is scheduled to reopen Labor Day weekend. The total construction cost is $900,000 as funding sources include $300,000 from the El Pomar Foundation and $600,000 from voter-approved 2B, a program that has achieved park improvements citywide.

