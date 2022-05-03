Advertisement

More than 200 sailors moved off Navy aircraft carrier after multiple suicides

By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Navy is relocating hundreds of sailors who had been living on an aircraft carrier as it investigates a jump in crew suicides.

The Navy is now looking into the deaths of seven crew members on the U.S.S. George Washington, including four by apparent suicide in the past year.

More than 200 sailors were allowed to move to a Navy facility Monday while the ship goes through a major refueling and overhaul in Newport News.

The idea is to give crew members more access to support programs.

The Navy also plans to provide additional morale and well-being measures for the 2,000 to 3,000 sailors still living on the carrier during the overhaul, which is expected to take a number of years.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. If you or someone you know needs help, you are asked to call 1-800-950-6264.

