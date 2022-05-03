Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A health advisory was issued by the Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue on Tuesday for medical marijuana from two centers in Colorado Springs.

Alongside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Marijuana Enforcement Division says the “health and safety advisory” is due to “potentially” unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold on Medical Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) produced by Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC. The state agencies deemed the levels a “threat to public health and safety.”

“The DOR [Department of Revenue] has identified Medical Marijuana Flower (bud/shake/trim) from Harvest Batches produced by Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC that contained levels of contaminants above acceptable limits for Total Yeast and Mold or were not properly submitted for testing,” part of a news release reads. “Based on inventory tracking system data, Medical Marijuana derived from these batches were sold at Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC; license numbers 402-00272 and 402-01026 located at 506 North Chelton Road and 2218 North Academy Place in Colorado Springs, CO 80909, between May 2, 2021 and April 6, 2022.”

If you have marijuana from this location that could be impacted you are advised to destroy it or return it to the store. If you experience health effects from consuming this product, you are advised to seek medical attention and report it by clicking here.

The news release adds:

“The label produced by Canna Med Wellness Center LLC did not specify the store that the Medical Marijuana was purchased from or list a harvest batch; therefore, any marijuana flower (buds, shake, pre-rolled marijuana) purchased from Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC should be considered to be contaminated.”

