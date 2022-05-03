Gunshots fired at man walking his dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot at while walking his dog Monday night in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say the victim and his pup were on El Morro Road near Delta Drive at 9:30 p.m. when gunshots were fired in their direction. The victim told police he didn’t recognize the shooter.

No injuries were reported. Police say they are still working to identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

