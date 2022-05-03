Advertisement

Gunshots fired at man walking his dog

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot at while walking his dog Monday night in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say the victim and his pup were on El Morro Road near Delta Drive at 9:30 p.m. when gunshots were fired in their direction. The victim told police he didn’t recognize the shooter.

No injuries were reported. Police say they are still working to identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/2/22.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
2 found dead in pickup following shooting in Pueblo
Flames were visible from the roof as crews battled the fire. It was declared under control...
Firefighters battle chimney fire in north Springs home
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Investigation underway following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Dark smoke could be seen for miles on the morning of May 2, 2022.
Smoke visible from miles as trash fire burns in Denver

Latest News

5.3.22
Quiet and Warmer Tuesday
Southern Colorado non-profit helps victims of Ukraine war
Southern Colorado non-profit helps victims of Ukraine war
Colorado leaders react to potential Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade
5.3.22
Warmer day