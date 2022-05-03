Free gym access for high schoolers at Planet Fitness this summer

(KKTV) - High school students across the country can start the pre-registration process to gain access to a Planet Fitness location this summer.

Click here to pre-register to get a “reminder.” The offer is available to students who are 14 to 19 years old, and they will have access to one location May 16 through August 31 as part of the High School Summer Pass initiative. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club. Other restrictions apply, you can fully register starting May 16.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

Click here for more details on the offer and why Planet Fitness is running the campaign.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.