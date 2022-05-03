Colorado leaders react to potential Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis and other state leaders are reacting to a leak out of the Supreme Court suggesting the demise of Roe v. Wade could be imminent.

In a stunning breach of court secrecy, news outlet Politico obtained a draft opinion indicating five justices support reversing the 50-year-old decision and returning the matter to the states. Legal experts caution a draft opinion is not a final decision and that this could be one of multiple opinions circulating in the court as justices deliberate over one of the most controversial cases in a generation.

Nevertheless, leaders from both political parties rushed to respond after the news broke Monday night.

Polis, who recently signed a law guaranteeing a woman’s continued right to an abortion in the event Roe were to fall, posted the following statement to his social media pages:

In light of the reported decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, CO remains a state where freedom is respected and where any person has the ability to live, work, thrive, and raise a family on their own terms. pic.twitter.com/kqz75vEJ8J — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 3, 2022

Sen. Michael Bennet posted a similar statement:

My statement following reports of a draft #SCOTUS opinion to overturn Roe vs. Wade: pic.twitter.com/w5MD9kKRqC — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) May 3, 2022

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who says he would support the end of Roe v. Wade, issued the following statement Monday night:

“I pray and am hopeful that these reports are true, and the Supreme Court does the right thing. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was tragically wrong and has cost over 73 million unborn children their lives. I have always fought for the lives of the unborn and will never waiver in my fight.”

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat, posted to social media:

The SCOTUS draft opinion is deeply disturbing. Overturning Roe would erase decades of progress & endanger health, freedom, & opportunity for millions of Americans.



The Senate must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act without delay to preserve the right to safe, legal abortions https://t.co/tIP3lH8zLe — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) May 3, 2022

We will continue updating this article as more state leaders issue responses.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.