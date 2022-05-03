Advertisement

Colorado leaders react to potential Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

(CNN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:50 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis and other state leaders are reacting to a leak out of the Supreme Court suggesting the demise of Roe v. Wade could be imminent.

In a stunning breach of court secrecy, news outlet Politico obtained a draft opinion indicating five justices support reversing the 50-year-old decision and returning the matter to the states. Legal experts caution a draft opinion is not a final decision and that this could be one of multiple opinions circulating in the court as justices deliberate over one of the most controversial cases in a generation.

Nevertheless, leaders from both political parties rushed to respond after the news broke Monday night.

Polis, who recently signed a law guaranteeing a woman’s continued right to an abortion in the event Roe were to fall, posted the following statement to his social media pages:

Sen. Michael Bennet posted a similar statement:

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who says he would support the end of Roe v. Wade, issued the following statement Monday night:

“I pray and am hopeful that these reports are true, and the Supreme Court does the right thing. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was tragically wrong and has cost over 73 million unborn children their lives. I have always fought for the lives of the unborn and will never waiver in my fight.”

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat, posted to social media:

We will continue updating this article as more state leaders issue responses.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/2/22.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
2 found dead in pickup following shooting in Pueblo
Flames were visible from the roof as crews battled the fire. It was declared under control...
Firefighters battle chimney fire in north Springs home
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Investigation underway following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Dark smoke could be seen for miles on the morning of May 2, 2022.
Smoke visible from miles as trash fire burns in Denver

Latest News

Gunshots fired at man walking his dog
5.3.22
Quiet and Warmer Tuesday
Southern Colorado non-profit helps victims of Ukraine war
Southern Colorado non-profit helps victims of Ukraine war
5.3.22
Warmer day