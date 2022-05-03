1 injured in southeast Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Monday night.

Police say the victim showed up at a store in the 3000 block of Jet Wing Drive with a gunshot wound. A man was with her, and police were immediately called.

“Officers arrived on scene quickly and rendered aid to the female, who was transported to the hospital for treatment of her wounds,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

The shooting was one of three reported in Colorado Springs Monday night. Two people were shot and injured in a shooting at a Circle K in north Springs, while a man walking his dog near El Morro and Delta Drive reported being shot at, but was not hit. Police have not given any indication that the crimes are linked.

