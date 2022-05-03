Advertisement

1 injured in southeast Springs shooting

(MGN Image)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Monday night.

Police say the victim showed up at a store in the 3000 block of Jet Wing Drive with a gunshot wound. A man was with her, and police were immediately called.

“Officers arrived on scene quickly and rendered aid to the female, who was transported to the hospital for treatment of her wounds,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

The shooting was one of three reported in Colorado Springs Monday night. Two people were shot and injured in a shooting at a Circle K in north Springs, while a man walking his dog near El Morro and Delta Drive reported being shot at, but was not hit. Police have not given any indication that the crimes are linked.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Flames were visible from the roof as crews battled the fire. It was declared under control...
Firefighters battle chimney fire in north Springs home

Latest News

Showers return Wednesday
Cooler Wednesday...rain chances too!
This meeting was held in Northwest Colorado Springs.
WATCH - Colorado Springs firefighters hold latest town hall meeting
Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
Water main break in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening
5/3/2022
WATCH: Man who is accused of killing his mother in Castle Rock is in custody in Florida