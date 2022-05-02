Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Mental Health Proclamation Day with Mental Health Colorado and Governor Polis starting at NOON

By Carel Lajara
May. 2, 2022
DENVER (KKTV) - On Monday, Governor Jared Polis will joins advocates with Mental Health Colorado in highlighting the importance of mental health by hosting Mental Health Proclamation Day.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at NOON.

The event will also focus on how to improve access to behavioral health services, particularly for underserved communities and people living in rural areas.

In order to better serve the needs of Coloradans, the governor’s Behavioral Health Task Force has recommended the creation of the Behavioral Health Administration, which would be tasked with overseeing a more coordinated system of care. This recommendation has been presented as HB 1278, which is currently moving through the state legislature.

At Monday’s event, advocates from Mental Health Colorado will also be joined by the Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council, and Behavioral Health Administration Commissioner Dr. Morgan Medlock.

