Help Cheyenne Mountain Zoo win 'Best Zoo in North America'!

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is up for “Best Zoo in North America” -- and you can help them come out on top!

Once per day between now and 10 a.m. on May 23, you can go to this link (https://www.cmzoo.org/vote-for-cmzoo-for-best-zoo-best-zoo-exhibit/) and cast your vote! Along with best zoo, CMZ is also up for “Best Zoo Exhibit in North America.” Last year, the zoo placed fourth and third respectively; with your help, that can be first and first this year!

If that’s not enough of a reason, then maybe Omo the baby hippo can convince you:

Don’t let Omo down: vote for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo today and every day until May 23!

