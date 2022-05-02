Help Cheyenne Mountain Zoo win ‘Best Zoo in North America’!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is up for “Best Zoo in North America” -- and you can help them come out on top!

Once per day between now and 10 a.m. on May 23, you can go to this link (https://www.cmzoo.org/vote-for-cmzoo-for-best-zoo-best-zoo-exhibit/) and cast your vote! Along with best zoo, CMZ is also up for “Best Zoo Exhibit in North America.” Last year, the zoo placed fourth and third respectively; with your help, that can be first and first this year!

If that’s not enough of a reason, then maybe Omo the baby hippo can convince you:

Don’t let Omo down: vote for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo today and every day until May 23!

