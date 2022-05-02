Voice of the consumer: Texting yourself? No, it’s a scam

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you received a text message that appears to be coming from yourself? Don’t click on it, and don’t reply.

You may have heard about the scam that affected some Verizon Wireless customers. I reached out to the company and Verizon tells me they got to the bottom of the issue. The company told me in a statement, “Verizon has blocked the source of the recent text messaging scheme in which bad actors were sending fraudulent text messages to Verizon customers.”

A lot of customers reported getting text messages from their own phone number. The text congratulates you for paying a bill, and it has a link. Don’t click the link.

Remember, you should never click any links if you don’t know what it’s for. The best thing you can do is just ignore the message.

I asked Verizon if they know where the text messages were originating from, but they did not disclose that information. However, the company tells me they are working to keep this from happening again.

“We are actively working with others in our industry and with U.S. Law Enforcement as part of an investigation aimed at preventing spam messages as a type of fraud, and that work continues,” the company said in a statement. “On behalf of our customers, we’re committed to stopping these fraudulent and illegal activities at the source. In addition, in this most recent incident, we have no indication of Russian involvement or that any of our customers’ phones were compromised.”

Verizon added that scams like this aren’t new and can happen to anyone. The company said, “In this case, the text messages sent appeared to come from the recipient’s own number. However, it’s important to keep in mind that attempted fraud using SMS spam is an issue that’s been impacting virtually all wireless providers in recent months.”

I have even heard from some folks who have received the same type of scam texts from their own number who have different wireless carriers. I’ve warned you about this type of thing before. Scammers will often spoof their phone number to make it look like they are calling you for a line that is very similar to your own, or even your exact same number.

I’ve received calls that are one number off from my actual number and it makes me look twice at the Caller ID. The crooks want to throw you off, so that you’re more likely to answer the phone. If you get a call like this, don’t answer the phone.

I always tell folks: If you don’t know who is calling you, let it go to voicemail. If it’s important, or if it’s an emergency, the caller will leave you a message and you can call them right back. The reason I say that is because the experts tell me that it’s proven, the longer you stay on the phone with scammers, the more likely you are to lose money. The bad guys are very good at their ruse. They know how to trick even the smartest consumers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, an increase of 70% compared to 2020. The FTC received more than 2.8 million reports from consumers. The most common category was imposter scams.

Victims reported losing more than $2.3 billion from imposter scams in 2021, according to the FTC. Keep in mind, those are only the scam calls that were reported to the agency, the actually number could be much higher.

Make sure to tell your friends and family about this type of scam, so they don’t fall for it. You can report scams to the Federal Trade Commission at FTC.org. You can also report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office statewide consumer helpline, 1-800-222-4444.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.