Cause of a structure fire near Yoder on Monday under investigation

30 firefighters responded to the fire at a home in Yoder. Fire crews tell 11 News no one was home at the time of the fire. The home looks like a total loss.
By Brian Sherrod, Tony Keith and Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Update: Multiple fire crews are investigating what started a house fire in Eastern El Paso County. It happened on Night Train Lane between Yoder and Truckton.

Ellicott Deputy Fire Chief Christy Malone tells 11 News as they arrived on scene, they had to call for extra help to put out this fire. There were 30 firefighters from the surrounding area rushed here to put out the flames. There are still crews here working to make sure the wind today does not re-ignite the fire.

Fire crews from Ellicott, Hanover, Edison and Tri-County arrived first. Deputy Chief Malone tells 11 News because of the wind and distance from a water supply, they had to call in extra resources from Falcon, Calhan and Cimarron.

People who live nearby tell 11 News they were also worried about the wind.

“We have had some moisture but this wind just dries it all up,” said Laura Hansen, Neighbor. “We had a little rain last night.”

Deputy Chief Malone tells 11 News no one was home at the time of the fire and is unsure if anyone actually lives there. 11 News is continuing to work on getting what caused the fire.

Original: About 30 firefighters helped battle a structure fire in El Paso County on Monday.

The fire was called in at about noon in a neighborhood in the Truckton area, south of Yoder. When crews arrived at the scene, smoke and flames were showing. Because the structure wasn’t close to a water supply and there was a lot of wind, more units from neighboring fire departments were called in to help.

According to Christy Malone, the Deputy Fire Chief for Ellicott, it was unclear if the structure was occupied. Last time this article was updated, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

When 11 News got to the scene, the fire was contained, and crews were in the process of mopping up.

