DENVER (KKTV) - A towering smoke plume could be seen for miles in Denver Monday morning as crews battled a trash pile fire.

Sister station CBS Denver reports the fire is visible from I-70 and east of I-25. Denver police say it is impacting traffic in the area.

ROAD CLOSED: Holly St closed from 46th Ave to 48th Ave, Road closed due to a fire. Expect delays in the area; alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/6ZsMttgDvy — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 2, 2022

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

