Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs back open after a gas line was hit

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy Colorado Springs roadway is back open after crews hit a gas line.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Monday in the area of Tejon Street and E. Las Animas Street in the downtown area. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, there wasn’t an actual leak and the line had just been hit.

Northbound Tejon was closed for several hours and back open by about 5 p.m. At one point, the incident was a reported “gas leak,” however, there wasn’t a confirmed leak at the site.

Depending on the circumstances of this incident, this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information on a street closure.

