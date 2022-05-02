Advertisement

Investigation underway following a shooting in Colorado Springs

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was shot in Colorado Springs and an investigation is underway.

The shooting happened Sunday night just before 9:30. According to police, the shooting victim was found in the 3000 block of Jet Wing Dr. The neighborhood is on the southeast side of the city just to the east of S. Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Last time this article was updated, police did not have any information on a suspect or suspects. The victim is expected to survive, it isn’t clear what led up to the shooting.

No one was in custody as of noon on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/2/22.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
2 found dead in pickup following shooting in Pueblo
Flames were visible from the roof as crews battled the fire. It was declared under control...
Firefighters battle chimney fire in north Springs home
Dark smoke could be seen for miles on the morning of May 2, 2022.
Smoke visible from miles as trash fire burns in Denver

Latest News

5.3.22
Quiet and Warmer Tuesday
Southern Colorado non-profit helps victims of Ukraine war
Southern Colorado non-profit helps victims of Ukraine war
Colorado leaders react to potential Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade
5.3.22
Warmer day
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/2/22.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night