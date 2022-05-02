Investigation underway following a shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was shot in Colorado Springs and an investigation is underway.

The shooting happened Sunday night just before 9:30. According to police, the shooting victim was found in the 3000 block of Jet Wing Dr. The neighborhood is on the southeast side of the city just to the east of S. Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Last time this article was updated, police did not have any information on a suspect or suspects. The victim is expected to survive, it isn’t clear what led up to the shooting.

No one was in custody as of noon on Monday.

