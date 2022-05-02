Advertisement

Harris negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral pill

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative on Monday for COVID-19, six days after she tested positive for the virus, and has been cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, was negative on a rapid antigen test. Allen said Harris would continue to wear a “well-fitting mask while around others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until through her tenth day after her positive test.

CDC guidance allows people to leave isolation on the sixth day after they tested positive, as long as they wear a mask around others. The White House exceeds those guidelines, requiring a negative rapid test before people who have been infected are allowed to return to the complex.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/2/22.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
2 found dead in pickup following shooting in Pueblo
Flames were visible from the roof as crews battled the fire. It was declared under control...
Firefighters battle chimney fire in north Springs home
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Investigation underway following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Dark smoke could be seen for miles on the morning of May 2, 2022.
Smoke visible from miles as trash fire burns in Denver

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals
5.3.22
Quiet and Warmer Tuesday
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainians: Russians storming Mariupol steel plant
An Atlanta couple says when thieves robbed them in Oakland, California, they took about $40,000...
Couple robbed of $40,000 at gunpoint while visiting California
Southern Colorado non-profit helps victims of Ukraine war
Southern Colorado non-profit helps victims of Ukraine war