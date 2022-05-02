Free youth sports in Colorado Springs for many, upcoming registration for fall soccer is May 9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to grants and donations, thousands of local kids will get to enjoy youth sports for free through a Colorado Springs program.

The next sport kids can get registered for is Prek-4th grade 2022 fall soccer. The $78 registration fee will be waved for the first 460 kids. Click here for more information and to register starting May 9. The registration fee being waived is on a first come, first served basis as there are no income or eligibility requirements. There are limited spots for each level where the registration fee will be waived.

“In Olympic City USA, we recognize the positive impact that youth sports can have on kids, which will last through their lifetime,” said Janet Suthers, Olympic City USA Task Force co-chair. “The opportunity to play should not be limited by the ability to pay a fee, and this initiative aims to remove that barrier especially for families that need a boost. We are grateful for the partners and granting organizations who believe the same, and we look forward to expanding this program to reach more kids across more age groups.”

Thanks to recent funding, the opportunity for thousands of kids to play sports free of charge through 2026. The biggest boost to the effort, which began as a pilot program in 2021, is a $225,000 grant over three years from the Daniels Fund and $50,000 from the Dakota Foundation. Additional funding for the initiative includes donations from Boeing, the Chapman Foundations, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Comcast, Gazette Charities Foundation and the Schuck Foundation. As of Monday, $339,500 has been raised for the program.

Other sports that art part of this initiative include t-ball, baseball and softball.

“Bill Daniels believed in the power of sports to build important values that help our young people throughout their lives, such as character, teamwork, and discipline,” said Hanna Skandera, president & CEO of the Daniels Fund. “The enriching benefits of sports should be available to youth of all backgrounds, and we’re thrilled to provide that opportunity.”

The free sports initiative was piloted in the spring of 2021 as the “Gamechanger” program. Funded by Comcast and Children’s Hospital Colorado, registration fees were waived for PreK-2nd grade soccer. The first season of the pilot program quadrupled registration and significantly helped grow programming at Deerfield Hills and Meadows parks. Information about the city’s youth sports offerings and volunteer coaching is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/YouthSports.

