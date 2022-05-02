Firefighters battle fire in north Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported after a fire sparked in a Briargate-area home early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to Tinsel Place just after 4 a.m.

The fire department reported an hour later that the blaze was under control.

A video shot by Springs firefighters shows flames exploding around the chimney on the roof:

Fire is under control. CSFD crews are checking for hot spots and any further extension. No reported injuries to any of the occupants or civilians. pic.twitter.com/jA7rrQP4iU — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 2, 2022

It’s unknown how the fire started and how much damage it caused. The fire department has not said how many people were home when the fire started.

