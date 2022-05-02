Advertisement

Firefighters battle fire in north Springs home

Flames were visible from the roof as crews battled the fire. It was declared under control...
Flames were visible from the roof as crews battled the fire. It was declared under control nearly an hour after firefighters responded.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported after a fire sparked in a Briargate-area home early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to Tinsel Place just after 4 a.m.

The fire department reported an hour later that the blaze was under control.

A video shot by Springs firefighters shows flames exploding around the chimney on the roof:

It’s unknown how the fire started and how much damage it caused. The fire department has not said how many people were home when the fire started.

