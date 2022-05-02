Advertisement

Air Force Academy cadet sentenced to jail, dismissal following court martial

(Source: Pixabay)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - An Air Force Academy cadet has been sentenced to 31 days in jail and dismissal from the academy for conducting an inappropriate relationship and giving minors alcohol.

Eight officers deliberated over the charges against Dekota Douglas following a week-long court martial late last month, ultimately finding him guilty of dereliction of duty in violation of Article 92 under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Dakota was found not guilty on allegations of sexual assault.

Along with 31 days’ confinement and dismissal from the AFA, Douglas will have to forfeit pay and allowances for one month and will receive a reprimand.

The academy says a dismissal is a punitive discharge for officers and cadets.

