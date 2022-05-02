7 vehicles collide during brown-out conditions in Prowers County

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people were injured when brown-out conditions triggered a seven-vehicle collision on Highway 50 in Prowers County.

The crash happened April 29 about 5 miles west of Lamar, just before State Patrol shut down that portion of the highway because of an ongoing dust storm.

“Arriving on scene, the first responders encountered zero-visibility conditions due to blowing dust,” State Patrol said of what troopers found when pulling up to the crash.

Investigators say the poor conditions set off a domino-effect collision started by a pair of Ford pickups

“Troopers were able to determine that a white F-150 ... was traveling at a slow rate of speed in the lane of traffic. A white F-250 ... struck the rear of the F-150,” State Patrol said.

Then a Toyota 4-Runner smashed into the back of the F-250.

“Simultaneously, a gray Dodge Caravan ... was trying to exit the roadway and drive onto the shoulder when it was struck in the rear by a red Ford Ranger. ... The Ford Ranger also struck the rear of the white F-150,” State Patrol said.

The F-150 was hit a third time when an oncoming Buick Enclave smashed into it. The Buick was then rear-ended by the seventh vehicle to join the melee, a Nissan Altima.

People involved in the crash suffered an array of injuries and were taken to both local and metro-area hospitals, State Patrol said.

Troopers tweeted photos from the area after closing the highway down. It’s not clear if any the vehicles shown were part of the crash:

Troopers tweeted photos from the area after closing the highway down.

