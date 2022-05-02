Advertisement

2 found dead in pickup following shooting in Pueblo

Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:28 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men were found dead following a reported shooting west of downtown Pueblo.

Officers responded to Orman and Lincoln around 3 a.m. on reports of shots fired and found two victims dead inside a pickup truck, which was parked outside a home with the doors shut and engine still running.

Reporter Kasia Kerridge says shattered glass is scattered around the scene.

At the time of this writing, officers have not released any information on what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified. The scene remains extremely active.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

