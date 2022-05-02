2 found dead in pickup following shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men were found dead following a reported shooting west of downtown Pueblo.

Officers responded to Orman and Lincoln around 3 a.m. on reports of shots fired and found two victims dead inside a pickup truck, which was parked outside a home with the doors shut and engine still running.

Reporter Kasia Kerridge says shattered glass is scattered around the scene.

BREAKING: Two men were found dead in a truck after a reported shooting on Orman/Lincoln in Pueblo. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/7lgLQLqF6n — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) May 2, 2022

At the time of this writing, officers have not released any information on what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified. The scene remains extremely active.

