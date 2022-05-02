1 home reportedly lost in fire burning near Colorado/Kansas state line

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials say at least one home has been lost in a grass fire raging near the Colorado/Kansas state line.

The fire started Sunday near the town of Holly. It’s unknown if any other structures are threatened.

A viewer told 11 News she and her boyfriend saw the fire while driving in the area and stopped to try and herd cows away from the flames.

11 News has reached out to fire officials for information on size and cause. As seen in video captured by the viewer, lightning was in the area but it’s unknown if that ignited the fire.

