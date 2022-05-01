Advertisement

Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk

Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found sleeping on a sidewalk, and two others were also found unattended.(Okaloosa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old child was found sleeping on a concrete sidewalk in the early hours of the morning.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg with three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a 3-year-old child wrapped in a blanket and asleep on a street sidewalk.

After investigating, police discovered two more young children asleep alone in an apartment at the complex.

After police questioned her, they said Heidelberg admitted she had gone out to a nightclub an hour and a half earlier, leaving the children unattended.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water restrictions.
Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start May 1; violators could be fined $100
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fire that burned a garage and three other buildings...
Homeowner, Renters speak out hours after garage fire
The crash was reported just after 10:30 p.m. April 30, 2022, on South Academy south of Drennan.
1 arrested in Springs alleged DUI crash
Severe storms possible for Southern Colorado Sunday
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame
Rain chances this week
Active Week Ahead
Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald...
Fla. prison guards accused of beating inmate to death
Four Florida Department of Corrections officers are facing murder charges after authorities say...
RAW: Surveillance video released in case against prison guards accused of murder (no sound)
President Joe Biden speaks at the memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale,...
Biden calls former VP Mondale ‘giant’ of political history