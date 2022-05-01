Switchbacks FC remain perfect on road in 3-0 shutout of Oakland Roots SC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC reclaimed the top spot in the USL Championship with a 3-0 victory Saturday over Oakland Roots SC.

Switchbacks goalie Jeff Caldwell stopped a penalty kick in the first half to keep the game scoreless. In the 56th minute, Zach Zandi opened the scoring for the Switchbacks. Michee Ngalina and Hadj Barry added insurance goals in the final 20 minutes to seal the win.

With the victory, the Switchbacks rise to 7-1-0, winning all five road games this season. Caldwell earned his fourth shutout of the year. Switchbacks return home to Weidner Field for a match Thursday at 7pm against Rio Grande Valley FC.

