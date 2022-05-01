Springs firefighters rescue man from Fountain Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued a man from Fountain Creek Sunday morning.

A passerby in the area of Dorchester Park south of downtown Colorado Springs heard someone yelling for help and called 911. First responders pulled up around 6:30 a.m. and found a man standing in the middle of the water soaking wet. The water was shallow, but the man was reportedly suffering from cold exposure was unable to move. Two firefighters immediately suited up and went into the creek to help him.

Once the man was out of the water, he was rushed to the hospital for possible hypothermia.

It’s unknown how the man originally ended up in the water. Because he was completely wet, firefighters said he may have fallen in.

