Advertisement

Springs firefighters rescue man from Fountain Creek

Fountain Creek near I-25 and South Nevada on May 1, 2022.
Fountain Creek near I-25 and South Nevada on May 1, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued a man from Fountain Creek Sunday morning.

A passerby in the area of Dorchester Park south of downtown Colorado Springs heard someone yelling for help and called 911. First responders pulled up around 6:30 a.m. and found a man standing in the middle of the water soaking wet. The water was shallow, but the man was reportedly suffering from cold exposure was unable to move. Two firefighters immediately suited up and went into the creek to help him.

Once the man was out of the water, he was rushed to the hospital for possible hypothermia.

It’s unknown how the man originally ended up in the water. Because he was completely wet, firefighters said he may have fallen in.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water restrictions.
Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start May 1; violators could be fined $100
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fire that burned a garage and three other buildings...
Homeowner, Renters speak out hours after garage fire
Severe storms possible for Southern Colorado Sunday
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Mail
All personal inmate mail no longer accepted at Pueblo County Jail, new process introduced

Latest News

Spotty storms today, strong out east
Spot storms today, especially out east
Water restrictions.
Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start May 1; violators could be fined $100
The Colorado Springs Police Department is continuing to investigate the cause of a fire late...
Homeowner, Renters speak out hours after garage fire
The crash was reported just after 10:30 p.m. April 30, 2022, on South Academy south of Drennan.
1 arrested in Springs alleged DUI crash