COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT has reopened the right lane on I-25 northbound between US 85 and Exit 132 after being closed due to fire activity.

#I25 northbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between US 85 and Exit 132 - Mesa Ridge Parkway. https://t.co/y4gPfmgiIn — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.