Large fire on Fort Carson now 75% contained

Smoke visible on Fort Carson property 4/14/22. View from the KKTV Cheyenne Mountain Cam at 4 p.m.
Smoke visible on Fort Carson property 4/14/22. View from the KKTV Cheyenne Mountain Cam at 4 p.m.(KKTV)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:59 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are gaining the upper hand in a fire burning on Fort Carson. As of Saturday evening, the Mountain Post reports it is 75% contained.

The fire has remained 1,300 acres. A public affairs specialists tells KKTV that no structures have burned and no personnel are threatened.

The visible smoke from the fire has prompted a lot of concern throughout southern Colorado. The Teller County Sheriff’s office sent out a notice on Twitter saying that smoke in the area is from the Mountain Post.

Earlier in the week, Fort Carson reported two fires. A public affairs specialist now says only one is burning.

