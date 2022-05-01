Large fire on Fort Carson now 75% contained
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:59 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are gaining the upper hand in a fire burning on Fort Carson. As of Saturday evening, the Mountain Post reports it is 75% contained.
The fire has remained 1,300 acres. A public affairs specialists tells KKTV that no structures have burned and no personnel are threatened.
The visible smoke from the fire has prompted a lot of concern throughout southern Colorado. The Teller County Sheriff’s office sent out a notice on Twitter saying that smoke in the area is from the Mountain Post.
Earlier in the week, Fort Carson reported two fires. A public affairs specialist now says only one is burning.
