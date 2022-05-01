‘I feel like people learned from COVID they needed to support our local businesses’: National Small Business Week starts May 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - National Small Business Week starts May 2, bringing awareness to local businesses who are trying to regain their balance after a rough few years.

According to the Connected Commerce Council, there are more than 31 million small businesses nationwide; In downtown Colorado Springs, more than 90% of businesses are locally owned and operated.

One of many local business seeing ups and downs during the pandemic was Heartshake Studios in Old Colorado City. “It was hard at the beginning of course, when we had to be closed for a few months,” says the owner, Kit Hutchinson.

They opened the first location a little over three years ago and brought in local artists to sell vintage art and one-of-a-kind items. “We have a lot of local artists and those things are all marked with made in Colorado Springs and made in Colorado tags.” says Hutchinson. “So there’s handmade things from artist all over the states and a bunch of fair trade stuff from all around the world. So a little bit of everything.”

During Small Business Saturday last year, Heartshake Studios was open for customers to come in, especially after the pandemic years. “I feel like people learned from COVID they needed to support our local businesses if they wanted them to survive, and I feel like it’s been better than ever since Covid because everybody got that lesson and was like, ‘Oh I need to support my local businesses,’” says Hutchinson.

With the success the store has seen over the last few months, they were able to make another dream come true and open a second location in Old Colorado City called Little Heartshake. “We moved all of our baby and kids clothes down here and expanded that section so now there’s tons of toys and fun stuff back in that little section. We also brought a lot of are more outdoorsy, woodsy, kind of warm toned, neutral, earthy stuff down here,” says Hutichinson.

National Small Business week starts Monday!

They tell 11 News, no matter what day or week it is, it’s always important to make sure you get out and support those in your community.

“It’s just a great reminder to everyone of how important small businesses are in our community. It’s good to support small businesses all year long and it’s nice that they have these little small business celebrations throughout the year to remind everyone of them,” says Hutchinson. “I think there’s really a renaissance of small shops like mine going on all across the country. I think it’s the next thing as people realize how important it is to have our money stay in the community, support our neighbors, support our friends.”

