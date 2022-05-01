Advertisement

Air Force DT Jordan Jackson selected in 6th round of NFL Draft by New Orleans

Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) in the first half during the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA...
Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) in the first half during the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints tried to balance quality and quantity while addressing pressing needs in the NFL draft.

They wrapped up their first draft under new head coach Dennis Allen when they selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the fifth round and Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round Saturday.

That came after they kicked things off Thursday by moving up five spots in the first round to select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11.  

