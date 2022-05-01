Air Force DT Jordan Jackson selected in 6th round of NFL Draft by New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints tried to balance quality and quantity while addressing pressing needs in the NFL draft.

They wrapped up their first draft under new head coach Dennis Allen when they selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the fifth round and Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round Saturday.

That came after they kicked things off Thursday by moving up five spots in the first round to select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/30/2022 8:24:30 PM (GMT -6:00)