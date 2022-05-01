1 arrested in Springs alleged DUI crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was arrested for DUI after flipping his vehicle several times on South Academy late Saturday night.

Police say the driver was traveling southbound when he hit the center median near the Drennan intersection and rolled his car multiple times, ending up in the northbound lanes. Along with the driver, there were two passengers, but no one was hurt.

Northbound Academy was closed at Bradley for nearly two hours, reopening just after midnight Sunday.

Along with suspected driving under the influence, officers say speeding may have contributed to the crash. Driver Brandon Hanes was arrested at the scene.

