Advertisement

Wind-fallen tree injures homeowner in Boulder County

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is recovering after reportedly being hit by a tree that was blown over by the wind. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property in the 9700 block of Lefthand Canyon Road outside of Boulder around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say the victim was a 33-year-old man.

Emergency crews say they took four-wheel drive up a road, hiked uphill where the party was trapped and freed the male from underneath the tree.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group helped transport the man to an ambulance a one and a quarter mile down the road. Officials say the man is expected to be ok.

Agencies assisting with this rescue included: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, Fourmile Fire Protection District, Goldhill Fire Protection District, Lefthand Fire Protection District and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water restrictions.
Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start this weekend, violators could be fined $100
Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting and house fire in El Paso County Thursday night
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman reportedly shoots into door of a Colorado Springs Apartment
Crash investigation on I-25 4/20/22.
21-year-old man from Peyton dies following a crash on I-25 north of Colorado Springs
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department held the first “motorless...
Motorless Morning happening Saturday at Garden of the Gods Park
Mail
All personal inmate mail no longer accepted at Pueblo County Jail, new process introduced
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fire that burned a garage and three other buildings...
Garage, 3 other buildings burned, cause under investigation
Starting Sunday watering will only be allowed three days a week before 10AM and after 6PM.
WATCH - Colorado Springs watering restrictions start Sunday