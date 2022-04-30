Wind-fallen tree injures homeowner in Boulder County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is recovering after reportedly being hit by a tree that was blown over by the wind. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property in the 9700 block of Lefthand Canyon Road outside of Boulder around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say the victim was a 33-year-old man.

Emergency crews say they took four-wheel drive up a road, hiked uphill where the party was trapped and freed the male from underneath the tree.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group helped transport the man to an ambulance a one and a quarter mile down the road. Officials say the man is expected to be ok.

Agencies assisting with this rescue included: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, Fourmile Fire Protection District, Goldhill Fire Protection District, Lefthand Fire Protection District and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

