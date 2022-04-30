Single-engine plane crashes at Pueblo Memorial Airport Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A single-engine plane crashed at the Pueblo Memorial Airport Saturday morning. Pueblo Police say the pilot was the only one on board.

According to officers, the pilot was trying to take off, but was unable to keep the plane in flight. Then they say the pilot stopped the take off, which caused the plane to nosedive and crash into the ground.

Police say the pilot has minor injuries.

